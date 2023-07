SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE has stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire called the Idria Fire.

CAL FIRE says the fire is currently at 296 acres with 20 percent containment. Rough terrain and light flashy fuels allowed the fire to grow rapidly.

CAL FIRE says they will monitor the fire and check for hot spots over the next few days.