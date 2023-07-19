Fire in south San Benito County at 250 acres, potential for 1,500 acres

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE is responding to a vegetation fire burning east of Greenfield. It is called the Idria Fire.

CAL FIRE says the fire is currently at 250 acres with no containment; with the potential of 1,500 acres. The fire is burning grass and oaks.

CAL FIRE is trying to box the fire in and contain it to 300 acres.

There are currently no threats to infrastructure or structures in the area.

This is a developing story.