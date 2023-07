SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE is responding to a vegetation fire burning east of Greenfield is labeled the Idria Fire.

CAL FIRE says the fire is currently at 100 acres with no containment. The fire is burning grass and oaks, but crews have successfully boxed the fire with retardant.

The incident commander has requested a second crew.

This is a developing story.