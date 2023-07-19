2023 Monterey “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” kickoff party begins Thursday

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Alzheimer’s Association will host the Walk to End Alzheimer’s kickoff party on Thursday, July 19.

It will be held at the Holman Ranch Tasting Room. You can register for the walk there, share fundraising and team recruitment ideas, and learn what is in store for this year's Walk to End Alzheimer’s on October 7 in Monterey and on September 23 in Santa Cruz.

It is a free event.