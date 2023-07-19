Skip to Content
Top Stories

2023 Monterey “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” kickoff party begins Thursday

By
Published 3:53 PM

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Alzheimer’s Association will host the Walk to End Alzheimer’s kickoff party on Thursday, July 19.

It will be held at the Holman Ranch Tasting Room. You can register for the walk there, share fundraising and team recruitment ideas, and learn what is in store for this year's Walk to End Alzheimer’s on October 7 in Monterey and on September 23 in Santa Cruz.

To sign up for the kickoff party, click here. It is a free event.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content