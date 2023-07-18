Children with disabilities attend California Rodeo Carnival event Tuesday morning

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Children with disabilities were able to enjoy the California Rodeo Carnival all to themselves Tuesday morning.

The Special Kids Carnival has been taking place for over 10 years in collaboration with the Monterey County Office of Education. Roughly 150 people, including about 40 kids, were able to take part in the event.

All the rides were free for those who attended without any loud noises, lights or crowds. Families who attended said it provided the perfect environment for their kids.

"We really appreciate it because there's not many events for our special needs children. So we look forward to the ones that they do have and this is big for for our children. They look forward to it every year," Marta Sandoval, who was attending with her two kids, said.

In addition to all of the rides, the kids also had the opportunity to meet some of the bull riders as well as the Rodeo queens.

You can find more info on the carnival and the other rodeo events on the California Rodeo Salinas website.