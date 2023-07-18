Skip to Content
Missing person last seen in Marina in early July, car found abandoned along Highway 1

Marina Police Department
Published 10:45 AM

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they are looking for a woman reported missing on July 11.

Sarah Cortney Peters, 39, was last seen walking away from the area of Reservation Road and Highway 1 with an unknown male and two dogs, a grey/silver pit bull and a black lab said police.

She is described as a woman that's 5’02”, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, and wearing unknown clothing.

Her car was found abandoned on July 5 and was towed. Police said she contacted staff at a local business and told them she ran out of gas along south Highway 1, north of Reservation Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marina Police at (831) 384-7575.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

