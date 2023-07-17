Two Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies die within one week

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office are mourning the loss of two longtime deputies within days of each other last week.

On July 11, Deputy Richard "Troy" Reynolds died of cardiac arrest while on his way to work. Reynolds was a 27-year veteran of the sheriff's office. According to KPIX , Reynolds leaves behind his wife, four children, and two step-children.

On July 15, Deputy Arturo "Kiki" Romero, was driving home from his shift when he was struck head-on by a DUI driver on Highway 87 in San Jose. He died at the scene, the office said. He served 24 years for the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. Romero is survived by his wife and four children.

"Please join us in honoring these remarkable heroes by keeping their families and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a statement "Troy and Arturo will forever be remembered for their extraordinary service, their profound impact on the lives they touched, and their unwavering dedication to the communities of Santa Clara County."

The Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC) was hosting two online fundraisers for the deputies' families.