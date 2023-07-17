California Rodeo Salinas organizers say over 70 animal safety rules are in place

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - With the California Rodeo Salinas trotting into town this week, Rodeo officials tell KION they are protecting the livestock for the biggest rodeo in California.

Mandy Linquist, who is the marketing manager for the California Rodeo Salinas says there are over 70 rules in place to keep the livestock safe.



"Without the livestock, you could not have the rodeo," said Linquist.



This would be the 112th year animals would be trotting out at the Salinas Sports Complex.



In previous years, animal right activists have accused the California Rodeo Salinas of animal abuse.

With competitors allowed to ride bulls, horses and sheep, rodeo organizers say they are ensuring the best care for all 1,200 livestock that will be part of the Rodeo.



"The judges look at them every morning before the competition and will remove an animal if it looks like it's feeling under the weather or isn't up to the competition," Linquist said.



This year, the California Rodeo Salinas won best footing out of the other 40 rodeos in California meaning the dirt is in the safest conditions to perform on.



Although there has been a heat alert on the Central Coast, Linquist says it is still cooler than the other places the animals have performed at.



"One of our stock contractors, four star rodeos coming from Cottonwood, where it's been over 100 for the last week. So these animals are actually going to get a breather here and be really happy to enjoy our weather in the seventies," Linquist said.

If anyone gets caught abusing an animal, they will be fined and disqualified. The injury rate within the livestock is less than one percent. There will be at least 6 veterinarians on the grounds during the Rodeo.