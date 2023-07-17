Big Week has returned: Schedule for California Rodeo Salinas

SALINAS, Calif, (KION-TV)- Big Week in Salinas has arrived for the 112th California Rodeo Salinas.

There have been events that have taken place which included the Little Big Town concert on Friday July 14 and the Kiddie Kapers Parade taking place this past Sunday.

Tickets are still available for the California Rodeo Salinas which officially begins on Thursday July 20 and ends on Sunday July 23.

2023 Rodeo Carnival- July 14 thru July 23: An annual summer tradition has returned. The carnival is located at 295 Sun Way in Salinas. It will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. from July 14 through Sunday July 23. Admission is $5.00 and an unlimited ride wristband is $35 at the gate plus fees. Parking is $5.00. You can purchase tickets at the carnival gate.

Wednesday July 19

Cowboy Shoot Out Golf Tournament: Rodeo contestants, bullfighters and patrons will compete head to head in a round of golf. The tournament will be held at The Club at Crazy Horse Ranch in Salinas. There will be a cowboy breakfast at 7 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The breakfast and steak barbecue will be included in the package. Entry is on a first-served basis. If you have any interest in playing in the event, please email at carodeogolf@gmail.com.

WPRA Barrel Race-Practice- The first event on the rodeo ground will be a barrel race practice. That will kick off at noon. The race will require a rider to follow a route around barrels in the shortest amount of time.

Big Week Bull Riding Event: The week's most popular event is the PRCA Bull Riding Event. Riders attempt to ride some of the toughest bulls in the world. It is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's Xtreme Bulls Tour. Tickets are still available at the moment. he event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be followed by a fireworks show.

Bull Crossing from July 19 to 22nd: If you are looking for an after-party, the Bull Crossing has you covered. There will be plenty of live music and dancing each of the four days. The Bull Crossing entrance fees are combined with the event tickets. You must be 21 years of age to enter.

Thursday July 20

California Rodeo Salinas Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony- Four new members will be inducted to the California Rodeo Salinas Hall of Fame. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be provided. Tickets are $30. This year's inductees include Pat DuVal, Gary Gist, The Harden Foundation and

Jim Shoulders.

Stick Horse Race: Children who are between three to eight years old can compete in the Stick Horse. There will be three age groups, with the boy and girl winners of each age group getting an official belt buckle. Registration is from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., with preliminary races beginning shortly after. All racers must bring their own stick horse, and a parent or guardian must sign a release form by Thursday.

Horse Parades- The Horse Parade will be taking place all four days of Rodeo Week starting on Thursday. On Thursday and Friday, the parade starts at East Alisal Street at 3 p.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. The parade will start in Oldtown Salinas at 11:30 a.m. and reach the Rodeo at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night- Fans are encouraged to wear pink as part of Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night. Ticket proceeds from each ticket will go towards the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Salinas Valley Health.

Debbie Pedrazzi Memorial Cutting- This event kicks off the rodeo festivities. This involves herding cattle and separating one animal from the group. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

California Rodeo Kicks Off- The first day of the Rodeo kicks off from Thursday with events such as bullfighting, calf dressing, mutton busting, barrel racing. There will also be trick rider Jessica Blair Fowlkes who is known for riding two horses at once and does fire tricks. She also works as a rider and dancer for Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede.

Friday July 21

Ag Against Hunger Produce Mascot Race- Produce mascot races will have artichokes and bananas against foxes and goats. The main event is a race between local agriculture mascots. Proceeds will go to the local nonprofit Ag Against Hunger. The event will take place during the rodeo events.

Horse Show- The horse show takes place starting on Friday. There will be three subevents including Hackamore, Non-Pro and Open Bridle. Judges will judge the horse and rider completing a variety of maneuvers.

Saturday July 22

Special Buckaroos Rodeo- The event will have professional cowboys and cowgirls with children with disabilities. The buckaroos rodeo was inspired by the Special Olympics. From noon to 1 p.m., children will get to ride a fake bull and ride stick horses.

Wrangler National Patriot Program- Saturday is Salute to Military Day at the Rodeo. Local Veterans will be honored throughout the day and the rodeo will kick off with a patriotic parachute American flag entrance.

Sunday July 23

Golden Circle of Champions Day- It will be Championship Sunday but also pediatric cancer survivors and their families will be honored on Sunday by the Golden Circle of Champions. The organization honors those who have battled cancer. The rodeo will select one family to go on a all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas to attend the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas and Mack Center.

