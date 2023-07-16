Skip to Content
Two juveniles injured in crash near San Lucas

Photo of the single vehicle roll over crash on northbound Highway 101 just outside of San Miguel
Pine Valley Firefighters
By
today at 8:32 PM
Published 3:37 PM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said that two juveniles suffered major injuries after they were ejected from a car on northbound Highway 101 and Highway 198 on Sunday morning.

CHP, Monterey County Sheriff's Office and Pine Canyon Firefighters responded to a report of a solo vehicle rollover crash just outside of San Lucas around 11:11 a.m.

CHP said that a Salinas woman was driving a silver GMC Envoy on Northbound Highway 101 when one of the rear tires popped which lead her car to roll over multiple times and land on a nearby frontage road.

The two juveniles inside the car were ejected from the car as a result of the crash. They were both transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

