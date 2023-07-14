Wanted sex offender from So Cal captured in Marina after more than a week on the run

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Riverside Police Department said a wanted sex offender who went missing in southern California was arrested Thursday afternoon after turning himself into Marina Police.

Ron Anthony Coates, 61, was under a conservatorship in Kings County and was taken to a treatment facility in Jurupa Valley and was later discharged. On June 29, he was taken to Riverside Community Hospital for medical treatment and was discharged, but his conservator noticed he never returned to the Jurupa Valley facility and reported him missing, said Riverside Police.

He was placed in Riverside County to be evaluated for mental competency to stand trial for attempted murder and sexual assault in King County, said Riverside Police. They added Coates was a registered sex offender.

Coates turned himself in to Marina Police around 9:30 p.m. Thursday without incident. Marina Police said he is known to them and has family in the area. He was booked into Monterey County Jail

He was arrested on his warrant and his bail is set at $1,000,000.