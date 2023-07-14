Vehicle drives off 300-foot cliff near Scott Creek Beach, person in critical condition

DAVENPORT, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE CZU says they are responding to reports of a vehicle that went over a 300-foot cliff Friday on Highway 1.

CAL FIRE CZU said around 2:35 p.m. a vehicle with one person inside went over the cliff located between Scott Creek Beach and Greyhound Rock. A rope rescue was set up and the person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

CHP Santa Cruz said that the victim was a 51-year-old man from San Carlos driving a silver Sedan.

Caltrans said that "One-way traffic control is in place on southbound Highway 1 just north of Scott Creek Bridge following a vehicle incident."