Skip to Content
Top Stories

Vehicle drives off 300-foot cliff near Scott Creek Beach, man in critical condition

A screenshot from KTVU's SkyFOX footage shows a vehicle in the Pacific Ocean after it drove off of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County on Friday July 14, 2023.
KTVU
A screenshot from KTVU's SkyFOX footage shows a vehicle in the Pacific Ocean after it drove off of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County on Friday July 14, 2023.
By
today at 5:26 PM
Published 3:34 PM

DAVENPORT, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE CZU says they are responding to reports of a vehicle that went over a 300-foot cliff Friday on Highway 1.

CAL FIRE CZU said around 2:35 p.m. a vehicle with one person inside went over the cliff located between Scott Creek Beach and Greyhound Rock. A rope rescue was set up and the person was taken to Stanford Medical Center in critical condition.

A screenshot from KTVU's SkyFOX footage shows emergency medical personnel attending to a passenger of a vehicle that drove off Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County on July 14, 2023.

CHP Santa Cruz said that the victim was a 51-year-old man from San Carlos driving a silver Sedan.

Caltrans said that "One-way traffic control is in place on southbound Highway 1 just north of Scott Creek Bridge following a vehicle incident."

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content