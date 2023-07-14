Skip to Content
Microsoft replacing default font with Aptos, named after Santa Cruz County town

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Many people in this unincorporated town of Santa Cruz County may soon switch their allegiance from Apple after Microsoft announced Friday they are changing their default text after 15 years.

In place of Calibri, their new default font for Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Excel will be named Aptos. Which in creator Steve Matteson's words was named after and was inspired by his favorite unincorporated town in Santa Cruz, California, with the same name.

"...whose widely ranging landscape and climate epitomizes the font’s versatility. The fog, beaches, redwood trees, and mountains of Aptos summed up everything that he loved about California," said Matteson.

Four other fonts were in the running "Grandview, Seaford, Skeena, and Tenorite." And Aptos was originally named Bierstadt before the creator changed it.

