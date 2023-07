SAN BENITO COUNTY Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE is responding to a fully involved vehicle fire that has extended into nearby grass on San Juan Grade Road.

Currently, the fire is at two acres and spread into the nearby grass said CAL FIRE. Forward progress has also been stopped.

CAL FIRE sent a full response and is using air tankers.

The fire is on San Juan Grade Road at Salinas Road.