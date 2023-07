PAICINES, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE BEU said that forward progress on the Pacinies Fire has stopped Thursday afternoon.

CAL FIRE said that they responded to the area of Airline Highway and Panoche Road around 10:23 a.m

The fire has been holding at 13.25 acres in the grass. No structures were threatened as a result of this fire. Firefighters will remain on the scene for the next few hours strengthening control lines.