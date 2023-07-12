Monterey doctor arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a patient

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department arrested and charged a Monterey doctor for engaging in sexual acts with a patient on multiple occasions.

In May of 2023, Monterey Police detectives received a report of Harvey Kryger having engaged in multiple sex acts with a patient on the 1000 block of Cass Street. The victim reported the incidents, said police.

The 77-year-old, Carmel Valley resident has been a doctor for 45 years, says police. Due to the length of time, Monterey Police believe there could be additional victims.

On July 12, 2023, police were granted a warrant and arrested Kryger at his home for violation of California Business and Professions Code (BP) 729(a) – Sexual Exploitation by a Physician.

He was taken and booked into Monterey County Jail. He was later released with a Notice to Appear.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Jake Pinkas at 831-646-3816 or pinkas@monterey.org To remain anonymous call (831) 646-3840.