“Heat Ready CA” helping people find resources to beat the triple-digit heat on Central Coast

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Temperatures are heating up across the country—including here on the Central Coast.

South Monterey County has been hitting triple digits. When it gets hot outside many South Monterey County families seek relief at the public pools in King City.

Like Katie Stroh who brought her two boys out for a swim.

"I really like getting my kids outside, especially when it's nice like this… it's not too hot, but just getting them out and someplace when there's water," said Stroh.

Her son, Will, said it's their second time visiting the pools this summer.

"Our power was out in the morning, so we came down to the pool and we were relaxing at the park for a little and it's actually cool in the trees, you can read a book out there and when the pool opens up, you can enjoy the pool,” said Stroh.

With hot weather already here—the golden state launched a 20-million “heat ready” campaign to help protect California communities from extreme heat in the years ahead.

“Extreme heat is one of the deadliest extreme weather conditions,” said Ashley Williams, spokesperson for the Governor's Office of Community Partnerships & Strategic Communications. “So, we want to give folks all the resources that we have available to make sure they're keeping themselves and their loved ones safe."

Ashley from the governor's office said people can check their website "heatreadyca.com" to find more information about available resources.

That includes helping people find cooling centers in their area, tips on how they can assess their heat risk, and how to spot the warning signs of heat-related illnesses.

Ashley also said the heat-ready campaign has a trusted messenger network of over 120 organizations that are doing outreach in every county of the state.

Cooling Centers will be located at the following locations

Fri-Sun, July 14-16,11 am-6 pm

1. San Ardo Library, 62350 College St, San Ardo, Info: 831-386-6858

2. San Lucas Library, 54692 Teresa St, San Lucas, Info: 831-386-6833

3. King City Library, 402 Broadway St, King City, Info: Telephone: 831-386-6885

In Soledad, a cooling center will be open at, 560 Walker Drive, Soledad, Info: 831-223-5250

a. Sat, July 15, 9 am-9 pm

b. Sun, July 16, 10 am-6 pm

Greenfield Will have a cooling center at the

Greenfield Civic Center, 599 El Camino Real, Greenfield from July 11-14 from 8:30 a.m. -4:30 p.m.