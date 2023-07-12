City of Soledad receives $750,000 in community development funds

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Wednesday morning, the City of Soledad announced that they will be receiving $750,000 from the Community Development Block Grant Program.

The Community Development Block Grant Program is part of the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The grant award will go to small businesses in Soledad who are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic shut downs.

The award is part of the $30 million in Federal Funds for the 2022 Community Development Block

Grant (CDBG) program.

City officials said the funding will be used to provide affordable non-conventional financing to eligible businesses and development projects.

The Community and Economic Development staff are working on the criteria and process for

local businesses to apply. City officials plan on announcing the application process soon.