Wildfire east of Soledad fully contained

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE says they stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire burning 1.5 miles from the Pinnacles National Park.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, CAL FIRE reported the fire was fully contained after a day-long firefight.

The fire was reported at five acres and then seven acres once firefighters arrived. The fire is currently holding at 20 acres.

The fire started at about 10 a.m. near Metz Road and Blue Jay Lane in Soledad and is being called the Metz Fire.

CAL FIRE says one of their firefighters suffered a minor injury to the hand and has been sent to a local hospital as a minor precaution.

All of the CAL FIRE aircraft has been released at this time.

There is currently a hard closure of westbound Highway 146 at Metz. There is no estimated time for reopening. CAL FIRE urges folks to avoid the area if possible.

"No residences are threatened at this time. No evacuation orders are in place at this time," said CAL FIRE.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but CAL FIRE says PG&E did not cause the fire.