Watsonville native gets drafted to MLB by Minnesota Twins

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A former Aptos High School baseball player and Watsonville local has been drafted by the Minnesota Twins.

Infielder Luke Keaschall is now a part of the Twins organization after being drafted with the 49th overall pick. Keaschall ended the season at Arizona State with a .353 batting average and led the team with 18 home runs.

We caught up with Keaschall who says he had a feeling he was going to get drafted in the second round.

He says he's excited to join the Twins organization and talked about what he can offer the organization.

"I go into every game looking to do damage in the box. As a defender, I'm super versatile I can play wherever needed and play it well and make the plays wherever you put me. As an offensive player, I'm super aggressive and can do damage. I'm here to help my team in a number of ways."

Keaschall said his favorite players growing up were Derek Jeter and Mike Trout.

Luke says he only had one Division 1 offer and it motivated him to get better to show teams in the bigs he had what it takes. Now he will have that opportunity.

Pajaro Valley Little League took to social media to congratulate their former player.