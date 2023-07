MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office helped an injured fall victim Tuesday.

H-70 was out near the Pine Falls in the Ventana Wilderness helping an hiker that fell in the area.

"H-70 hoisted the victim and flew him to an awaiting ambulance," said the CHP Coastal Division Air Operations.