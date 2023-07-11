City of Seaside Honors Monterey Bay F.C., Raising Team Flag at City Hall

SEASIDE, Calif., (KMUV-TV) - The UNION and the City of Seaside raised the club's flag in a ceremony Tuesday outside Seaside City Hall. Monterey Bay F.C.'s flag will now be raised at town hall each game day.

The UNION will now be able to see their team colors reflected every time they get a victory. Something that some of the members of this club say is an honor and at the same time gives them motivation to do their best.

"The city has given us this opportunity to have the flag here, it means that they support us and we also have to support them and give them results," said Walmer Martinez, Monterey Bay F.C. midfielder.

Apart from raising the flag, town hall will turn on lights with the team's icon, each time a victory is obtained.

"We want to have a long-term relationship with the team that benefits us all," said Seaside City Manager Jaime M. Fontes.

Adrián Rebollar, midfielder for Monterey Bay F.C., said that every time they see the flag it reminds them of the effort and support of the people who come to the stadium, as well as the people who tune in from home.

Among those attending this ceremony were Ian Oglesby, Mayor of the City of Seaside, Jaime Fontes, City Manager, and Alex Miller, Council Member, who said this is an important step to support local sport and motivate the community to participate in the achievements that represent the city as MBFC.

The sports club marks its seventh unbeaten game at home and prepares for a doubleheader weekend. MBFC2 squares off against Project 520, while MBFC faces the Oakland Roots on Saturday at Cardinale Stadium.