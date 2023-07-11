Skip to Content
CAL FIRE stops forward progress of Metz Fire burning east of Soledad

12:06 PM
SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE says they stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire burning 1.5 miles from the Pinnacles National Park.

The fire was reported at five acres and then seven acres once firefighters arrived. The fire started at about 10 a.m. near Metz Road and Blue Jay Lane in Soledad and is being called the Metz Fire.

The fire is burning in a southern direction, warns CAL FIRE. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

CAL FIRE says one of their firefighters suffered minor injuries, no further details were shared.

There is currently a hard closure of westbound Highway 146 at Metz. There is no estimated time for reopening. CAL FIRE urges folks to avoid the area if possible.

"No residences are threatened at this time. No evacuation orders are in place at this time," said CAL FIRE.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but CAL FIRE says PG&E did not cause the fire.

Ricardo Tovar

