Tree down forcing closure of Highway 68 on Olmsted Road

Austin Castro KION
By
Updated
today at 1:00 PM
Published 12:20 PM

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP says a tree down on powerlines is forcing the closures on both sides of Highway 68.

Monterey Police says Highway 68 between Josselyn Canyon Rd and Olmsted is currently closed in both directions due to a tree down affecting the powerlines.

The incident was first reported around 12 p.m. CHP says the tree is down onto powerlines.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and CHP says police are providing traffic control at Highway 68 and Josselyn Canyon Road. Eastbound Highway 68 traffic can turn right onto Josselyn Canyon Road.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

