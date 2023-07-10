Salinas teen reported missing last seen on Leslie Drive three days ago

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are asking the community to watch for a missing 16-year-old reported Sunday morning. The young man has been missing now for three days.

His family last saw Robert Orea at 2 a.m. at his home on the 600 block of Leslie Drive. Robert is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Salinas Police at 831-758-7321.