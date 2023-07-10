Highway 68 back open after tree falls on powerlines near Olmsted

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP says a tree down on powerlines is forced closures on both sides of Highway 68 Monday.

Monterey Police says Highway 68 between Josselyn Canyon Road and Olmsted was closed in both directions due to a tree down affecting the powerlines. As of 3 p.m., Caltrans said that the road was back open in both directions.

The incident was first reported around 12 p.m. CHP says the tree is down onto powerlines.

There is no estimated time for reopening.