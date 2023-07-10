Skip to Content
Top Stories

Highway 68 back open after tree falls on powerlines near Olmsted

Austin Castro KION
By
today at 3:17 PM
Published 12:20 PM

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP says a tree down on powerlines is forced closures on both sides of Highway 68 Monday.

Monterey Police says Highway 68 between Josselyn Canyon Road and Olmsted was closed in both directions due to a tree down affecting the powerlines. As of 3 p.m., Caltrans said that the road was back open in both directions.

The incident was first reported around 12 p.m. CHP says the tree is down onto powerlines.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content