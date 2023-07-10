Governor Newsom announces over $19 million to preserve Vista Verda Apartments in Freedom

FREEDOM, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that more than $159.9 million in awards was going towards 638 affordable housing units around the state. The Governor said the funding is enough to keep these units affordable for up to 55 years.

Of that funding, Eden Housing, Inc. received $19,421,950 to preserve 76 units at the Vista Verde Apartments in Freedom, California.

“As California faces a critical housing shortage, it is vital that we use every tool in our toolbox to build more housing faster and preserve affordability for individuals and families struggling with the high cost of rent. Every Californian deserves a place to call home, and we are aggressively working to secure more affordable housing throughout the state.”

Additional funding was provided to the following units:

5169 Hollywood Boulevard received $11,217,661 to preserve 44 units at Kingswood Apartments in the County of Los Angeles.

Golden Empire Affordable Housing, Inc., received $2,996,989 to preserve 16 units at Park Real Apartments in Kern County.

Community Support Network received $396,103 to preserve 6 units at DeTurk, a group home in Sonoma County.

Lutheran Social Services of Northern California received a total award amount of $4,520,577 to aid in the rehabilitation of three projects to preserve 24 units all located in the County of San Joaquin.

Chinatown Community Development Center, Inc., received $9,821,259 to preserve 82 units at Clayton Hotel and $9,976,420 to preserve 41 units at St. Claire Residence, both in the City of San Francisco.

The John Stewart Company received $44,621,770 to preserve 90 units at The Sequoia in the City of Sacramento.

“Keeping safe, quality, affordable homes from reverting to market rate is a key component of any strategy to address the crisis of homelessness our state is facing,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “These strategic reinvestments – that ensure HCD-funded properties remain livable and affordable for the foreseeable future – will offer tens of thousands of Californians the housing stability and supportive services they need to be successful in a life lived off the street.”