Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central Coast for weekend

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service is telling everyone to get the sunblock ready for the upcoming weekend after they issued an excessive heat watch that begins Friday.

The excessive heat watch is for the interior Bay Area and Central Coast and will extend until Sunday.

"High temperatures will range from the 90s to the mid-100s," warns the NWS Bay Area. "Never leave children and pets in vehicles, and stay hydrated!"