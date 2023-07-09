Allisen Corpuz breaks through as she wins the U.S. Women’s Open
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) - As one Hawaiian golfing legend in Michelle Wie West ended her competitive golf career this week, a new superstar from the Aloha State made history at Pebble Beach on Sunday afternoon.
Allisen Corpuz won the 2023 U.S. Women's Open finishing with a score at nine under par. This was Corpuz's first major and first career LPGA Tour win.
She finished three strokes ahead of Charley Hull who shot a stellar 66 to finish at six under par.
Corpuz's victory breaks a streak of six straight International players winning the U.S. Women's Open.
This story will continue to be updated.