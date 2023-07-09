Skip to Content
Allisen Corpuz breaks through as she wins the U.S. Women’s Open

Allisen Corpuz tees off on the 17th hole during the final round at the 2023 U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Darren Carroll/USGA)
USGA/Darren Carroll
By Maxwell Glenn
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) - As one Hawaiian golfing legend in Michelle Wie West ended her competitive golf career this week, a new superstar from the Aloha State made history at Pebble Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Allisen Corpuz won the 2023 U.S. Women's Open finishing with a score at nine under par. This was Corpuz's first major and first career LPGA Tour win.

She finished three strokes ahead of Charley Hull who shot a stellar 66 to finish at six under par.

Corpuz's victory breaks a streak of six straight International players winning the U.S. Women's Open.

This story will continue to be updated.

Maxwell Glenn

