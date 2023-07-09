Allisen Corpuz breaks through as she wins the U.S. Women’s Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) - As one Hawaiian golfing legend in Michelle Wie West ended her competitive golf career this week, a new superstar from the Aloha State made history at Pebble Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Allisen Corpuz won the 2023 U.S. Women's Open finishing with a score at nine under par. This was Corpuz's first major and first career LPGA Tour win.

She finished three strokes ahead of Charley Hull who shot a stellar 66 to finish at six under par.

Corpuz's victory breaks a streak of six straight International players winning the U.S. Women's Open.

This story will continue to be updated.