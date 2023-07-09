Evacuation orders lifted as Vineyard Fire progress stopped

SAN MIGUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Update 7:20 p.m.: The County of Monterey says evacuation orders have been lifted for a portion of South Monterey County near the Vineyard Fire that broke out Sunday afternoon.

The county says the fire's progress has been stopped with CAL FIRE mapping it at around 355 acres as of 7 p.m.

People in the area are advised to remain cautious while driving due to the large amount of equipment and fire personnel still on hand.

The fire started on Vineyard Canyon and Indian Valley roads Sunday afternoon.

So far no injuries have been reported by CAL FIRE or the County of Monterey.

CalFire responding to vegetation fire near San Miguel in South Monterey County

CAL FIRE BEU is currently battling a vegetation fire called the Vineyard Fire in Southern Monterey County.

CAL FIRE BEU says that the fire is currently burning at 150 acres in the grass and brush on the westside of Vineyard Canyon Road.

CAL FIRE says that structures are being threatened as a result of the fire and are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office have evacuated residents who live on Vineyard Canyon Road as a result of this fire.

There is also evacuation orders in place for people who live south of Monterey County near the county line with San Luis Obispo. Those roads in the evacuation order include Indian Valley Road, Vineyard Canyon Road, Hidden Creek Road, and Cross Country Road.

This story is currently being updated.