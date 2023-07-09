Curb ramp and sidewalk construction on Canyon Del Rey Boulevard to start on Monday

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans is set to start a curb ramp and sidewalk construction project on Canyon Del Rey Boulevard starting on Monday morning.

According to Caltrans, the project will construct curbs and sidewalks which will create ADA compliant pedestrian access on Canyon Del Rey Boulevard. The project will also help modify signal and lightning systems on Canyon Del Rey Boulevard between Del Monte Boulevard and Fremont Boulevard.

There will be a daytime lane and shoulder closure during the construction period. The closure will take place Monday thru Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Drivers in the area can expect delays up to 10 minutes.

There could also be temporary overnight lane and street closures as well. The hours of those closures will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday.

Community members and businesses who have driveways along Canyon Del Rey Boulevard will have intermittent restricted access to their driveways and may need to park on side streets during construction. Caltrans said that majority of the construction work will take place on the north side of Canyon Del Rey Boulevard.

This first stage of construction is expected to last between three to four weeks. The second phase of the project will be between Harcourt Avenue and Williams Avenue. The final phase of the project will take place between Williams Avenue and Fremont Boulevard.

Work on the project is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2023.