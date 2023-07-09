Skip to Content
CAL FIRE BEU battling Vineyard Fire in southern Monterey County

Vegetation fire on Indian Valley Road in unincorporated Monterey County.
AlertCalifornia/PG&E
By
Updated
today at 6:09 PM
Published 4:13 PM

SAN MIGUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE BEU is currently battling a vegetation fire called the Vineyard Fire in Southern Monterey County.

CAL FIRE BEU says that the fire is currently burning at 150 acres in the grass and brush on the westside of Vineyard Canyon Road.

CAL FIRE says that structures are being threatened as a result of the fire and are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office have evacuated residents who live on Vineyard Canyon Road as a result of this fire.

There is also evacuation orders in place for people who live south of Monterey County near the county line with San Luis Obispo. Those roads in the evacuation order include  Indian Valley Road, Vineyard Canyon Road, Hidden Creek Road, and Cross Country Road.

This story is currently being updated.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

