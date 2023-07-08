Steve McShane resigns as CEO & President of Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce 

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The President and CEO of the Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce Steve McShane announces his resignation from his position effective July 7, 2023.

“I’m happy to say I leave the organization with great pride for the many positive contributions I was able to make during my time,” said McShane.

McShane was appointed in December of 2021 following the resignation of Paul Farmer.

"The Chamber wishes McShane well in his future endeavors," said the Chamber of Commerce in a statement.

Chamber Board Chair-elect, Jennifer Williams, will serve as acting CEO and President on a volunteer basis until an interim or permanent replacement is found.

KION asked Steve for a comment as to why he stepped down and is waiting for an answer.