Introducing Miss California Rodeo Salinas 2023

Miss California Rodeo Salinas 2023

Photo by Ronnie Esparza
Published 5:42 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Rodeo Salinas has announced that the winner of this year's competition for Miss California Rodeo Salinas is Rose Escobar of Salinas.

The nonprofit organization said the contest lasted two days at the Salinas Sports Complex with five contestants competing: Rose Escobar - Miss Salinas Valley Wine Country Pro Rodeo, Sydney Goldwyn - Miss Cal Poly Rodeo Team, Karina Leyva - Miss Hope, Horses & Kids, Macee Nunes - Miss Monterey County Sheriff’s Posse, and Karissa Rogers - Miss Rodeo Oakdale. Rogers earned 1st runner-up honors while Nunes was second runner-up.

Escobar received at $3,000 educational scholarship, a gold and silver tiara sponsored by the Harden Foundation, and many other gifts and awards.

She will travel to rodeos, parades, and community celebrations across the state, representing the California Rodeo Salinas as an ambassador for the event and western lifestyle.

The Miss California Rodeo Salinas 2023 contest was sponsored by Holiday Inn Express & Suites.

Katie Nicora

Katie Nicora is the Dayside Producer for KION News Channel 5/46

