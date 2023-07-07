Teen girl arrested after allegedly stealing three vehicles in a week in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said a teen was detained for grand theft auto again Thursday night.

The 15-year-old girl allegedly stole a car in unincorporated Greenfield with a man inside. The teen was arrested and taken to juvenile hall for grand theft auto and kidnapping, said Greenfield Police.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation because it took place outside of city limits.

She is also responsible for two other stolen vehicles within a week, said police.

One of those incidents was documented by Greenfield Police Thursday. After reports of a stolen vehicle within city limits and officers located the stolen vehcile on the 50th block of 11th Street.

Greenfield Police said two female juveniles were found inside the vehicle. "One of the juveniles, a 15-year-old, was identified as the suspect who was involved in the theft of the vehicle earlier in the day. As a result, she was taken into custody," said Greenfield Police.

Police said at the time, one of the girls was arrested by California Highway Patrol near Soledad for driving a stolen car the week before.

Photo from Wednesday's incident.

The juvenile was issued a criminal complaint for grand theft auto and was released to a parent said Greenfield Police.