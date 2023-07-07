Police: Santa Cruz County registered nurse arrested for rape of teen girl, found with child porn and firearms

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said a man has arrested a man Friday and charged him with various crimes involving the rape of a minor.

On Thursday, a 16-year-old girl told Greenfield Police she had been involved in a sexual relationship with a 39-year-old man she met online. Police say the suspect has worked as a registered nurse in Santa Cruz County area hospitals, and more recently, as a registered nurse in Columbus, Ohio.

Tarvis Harris of Scotts Valley was identified by police as the suspect and was arrested in his home with help from the South Monterey County Task Force, the Soledad Police Department, the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Task Force, the Scotts Valley Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI.

Police found firearms and electronic devices belonging to Harris. He was booked into Monterey County Jail.

He faces charges of rape, assault with intent to commit rape, assault with a deadly weapon, digital penetration, oral copulation, sodomy, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, creating/manufacturing child pornography, contacting a minor for sexual purposes, and possession of an unregistered firearm, said police.

"If you or someone you know has had inappropriate contact or communication with Harris, we ask that you report the incident to your local police department," said Greenfield Police.