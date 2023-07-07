Gilroy police seek persons of interest following series of arsons

GILROY – Police in Gilroy are searching for persons of interest following a series of recent suspicious fires.

In a statement Thursday, police said the fires have occurred in various locations across the city located in southern Santa Clara County. Preliminary evidence suggests the fires were intentionally set.

No injuries resulting from the fires have been reported. Additional details about the fires were not immediately available.

In an update Friday afternoon, police said there have been at least eight reported incidents since Monday, with fires taking places in retail businesses, waterways and apartment complexes. The apartment complex fires took place on fences and a dumpster and no residents have been displaced.

Photos of a person or persons of interest following a series of suspicious fires in Gilroy.

GILROY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police have released multiple photos of persons of interest. One of the photos appears to show a man wearing a black cap, a black t-shirt with a graphic, a black jacket with white stripes and green shoes.

The other photo shows a man on a bicycle wearing a black cap, gray t-shirt, dark pants and white shoes. The man in the second photo was also carrying what appears to be a black backpack.

On Friday afternoon, police released photos of another person of interest, who appears to be walking around in all-black clothing and wearing a face mask.

Photos of a person of interest connected to a series of suspicious fires in Gilroy in July 2023.

GILROY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Anyone who may see the persons of interest are asked to call the Gilroy Police Department at 408-846-0350 or 911 if it's an emergency.

Meanwhile, tips can be submitted to Detective Catalina Fraide at 408-846-0335 or anonymously by calling 408-846-0330.