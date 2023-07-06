Tipsy Putt to join 20th annual Monterey Beer Festival

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Beer Festival returns for its 20th year at the Monterey County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The festivities will be from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and tickets are discounted through July 7.

These are the breweries listed to be there:

Alvarado Street Brewery

Anderson Valley Brewing

Central Coast Brewing

CSA Craft Beer Distributing, LLC

Dust Bowl Brewing

Farmers Brewing Company

Hidden Hills Brewing and Blending

Hillside Brewing Company

New Glory Craft Brewery

Other Brother Beer Company

Peter B's Brewery

Sierra Nevada Brewery

Tipsy Putt will also provide putting activities and Brass Tap Marina will be providing cornhole.

Read more: Mini golf pub grand opening on Cannery Row to start construction in June

Monterey County's top band, The Money Band, will be performing along with popular DJ Fredo on the Radio as Festival Emcee, who will also judge the Coolest Beer Necklace Contest.

Monterey Bay Touring Vehicles will also provide several cars for viewing.

Last year the Monterey Beer Festival was attended by 4,000 people, said organizers.

All Ticket holders must be 21 and over and show a current ID and you can purchase tickets here.

For more details, click here.