Watsonville Fire Department contain structure fire on Bright View Lane

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Watsonville Fire Department said nobody was inside a duplex when a fire started on the exterior of the building Tuesday night.

They were dispatched around 10:33 p.m. to 39 Bright View Lane, and the first units were on the scene within six minutes. Firefighters said they contained the fire at around 11 p.m.

The fire began on the exterior of one of the homes in a duplex and spread into the interior but was contained to just one home. The damages were reported to be extensive, said the Watsonville Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and firefighters do not yet have a cause of the fire.