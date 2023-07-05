Skip to Content
Top Stories

Salinas Police 265 reports of illegal fireworks to issue citations soon

City of Salinas
By
Updated
today at 3:06 PM
Published 2:26 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they increased staffing for the 4th of July and had a drone team shoot video to investigate illegal firework use.

The city told KION that they received 265 reports of illegal fireworks: 76 by email, 99 by text, 72 by voicemail, and 18 through the SalinasConnect mobile application. 

Police said properties will receive citations in the coming days, and some locations will receive citations in the tens of thousands of dollars for multiple violations at a single location. Salinas Fire anticipates handing at least $400,000 in fines this year.

These are just preliminary numbers and a full report will be given to the City Council in August.

"Last year, the City issued almost $355,000 in citations for illegal fireworks. The citation for each illegal firework is $1,250 plus a $250 noise citation," said the city.

Police encourage residents to keep reporting illegal fireworks here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content