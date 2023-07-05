Salinas Police 265 reports of illegal fireworks to issue citations soon

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they increased staffing for the 4th of July and had a drone team shoot video to investigate illegal firework use.

The city told KION that they received 265 reports of illegal fireworks: 76 by email, 99 by text, 72 by voicemail, and 18 through the SalinasConnect mobile application.

Police said properties will receive citations in the coming days, and some locations will receive citations in the tens of thousands of dollars for multiple violations at a single location. Salinas Fire anticipates handing at least $400,000 in fines this year.

These are just preliminary numbers and a full report will be given to the City Council in August.

"Last year, the City issued almost $355,000 in citations for illegal fireworks. The citation for each illegal firework is $1,250 plus a $250 noise citation," said the city.

Police encourage residents to keep reporting illegal fireworks here.