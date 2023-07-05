Skip to Content
Pajaro Housing Fair taking place on July 15th

County of Monterey
By
Published 3:53 PM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey announced that there will be a Pajaro Housing Fair taking place on Saturday July 15th.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Our Lady of Assumption Church at 100 Salinas Road in Pajaro. There will be local community organizations sharing resources to community members who still need resources.

The following organizations that will be at the fair include

  • Eden Housing
  • Coalition of Homeless Services Providers
  • MidPen
  • County of Monterey Environmental Health
  • Community Bridges

There will be music and food at the housing fair. County officials said that there will be Mixteco, Spanish and English translators available on site.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

