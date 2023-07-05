Pajaro Housing Fair taking place on July 15th

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey announced that there will be a Pajaro Housing Fair taking place on Saturday July 15th.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Our Lady of Assumption Church at 100 Salinas Road in Pajaro. There will be local community organizations sharing resources to community members who still need resources.

The following organizations that will be at the fair include

Eden Housing

Coalition of Homeless Services Providers

MidPen

County of Monterey Environmental Health

Community Bridges

There will be music and food at the housing fair. County officials said that there will be Mixteco, Spanish and English translators available on site.