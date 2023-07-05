Fourth suspect arrested in North Hebron murder from 2018 that killed migrant farmworker

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they have arrested a fourth person in relation to a murder that took place at 1:30 a.m. on North Hebbron Avenue on Nov. 3.

Samsoni Toomalatai, 22, was arrested on June 28 in San Jose after an arrest warrant was issued. He was 17 at the time he and three convicted shooters: Anthony Valdez, Anelu Tavale and Isaiah Sua shot and killed Felix Alonzo Francisco, 43.

Then Police Chief at the time Adele Fresé said Francisco had no gang ties or criminal history but was approached by two vehicles and gunned down anyways. He was a migrant farmworker, said Fresé.

"He was defenseless and alone on the street," Fresé said.

Police believed there were four shooters at the time of the incident and Toomalatai was identified after a lengthy investigation. He was arrested with the assistance of our Violence Suppression Task Force and the San Jose Police Department.

He was booked into Monterey County Jail.

The previously convicted shooters were indicted of murder as part of Operation REDRUM.

