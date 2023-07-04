Skip to Content
Seaside Police: Boy injured, 3 arrested in separate fireworks-related incidents

Seaside Police Dept.
Published 11:18 PM

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- During Seaside Police's illegal fireworks enforcement operation, Chief Nick Borges reported a young boy was injured in a fireworks-related incident.

Chief Borges went on to say the boy was receiving treatment and details on what exactly happened are being investigated.

We checked with Chief Borges on any arrests or fires that may have started as a result of illegal fireworks and he confirmed there were at least three fireworks-related arrests Tuesday night.

During a livestream from Seaside Fire & Police Tuesday night, Borges also described a dumpster fire that may have started as a result of fireworks.

