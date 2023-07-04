Skip to Content
Police urge people to stay away from baby boar spotted at Tuscany Park in Greenfield

Greenfield Police
today at 3:01 PM
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said a baby boar was recently seen at Tuscany Park over the last two days.

Police urge everyone to exercise caution and prioritize their safety.

Do not attempt to capture or approach the baby boar: While it may seem harmless and cute, wild animals can exhibit unpredictable behavior when they feel threatened or cornered. Mom is nearby, and wild animals will protect their young when they feel threatened or cornered. It's best to keep a safe distance.

Greenfield Police

If you spot the baby boar or other wild animals contact the Greenfield Police Department non-emergency line at 831-385-8311.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

