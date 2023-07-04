Missing girl believed to be near Hollister High School

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing by her parents on Monday.

Belen is a Hispanic girl, 5'01", and weighs around 140 pounds. Deputies say she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a skull and brown shorts.

She is believed to be in Hollister near the Hollister High School area. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office at (831) 636-4080.