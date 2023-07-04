King City Fourth of July celebration brings smiles and families together

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Fourth of July parade in King City was filled with smiles all around. A lot of families assisted and celebrated with music, candy, and their flags to celebrate Independence Day.

The streets of King City were lined with families Tuesday morning to see the Fourth of July parade. Some pets also joined in on the fun.

Many people I spoke with were impressed by how many displays there were.

"I thought it was long, which it was good because I was all like, omg there is more and more,” said Angelica Munoz, who is from King City,

The parade had classic cars, low riders, horses, and tractors. King City police, fire, and even the mayor participated in the parade, as well as local businesses.

For some people, they thought this year's parade was unique.

“It was different this year because there were more cars, there was more joy, more happiness, and it was a different feeling,” said Guadalupe Martinez, who is from King City.

And for others, Independence Day is a very special day for them.

“To celebrate the United States of America, proud to be American, and that we live in such a wonderful country that we live in,” said Frankie Hearne, who is from King City.

Proceeds from firework stands will go towards little league here in King City.