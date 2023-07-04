Johnny’s Bar & Grill keeps Hollister’s American biker tradition on the right path

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- I had no idea Hollister had such rich roots in biking, but as the side of Johnny's Bar & Grill proudly proclaims it's the "Birth Place of the American Biker."

A report from CSU Monterey Bay says while the exact origin of the American biker is unknown "In 1947 on the Fourth of July Weekend, the American Motorcycle Association sponsored the Annual Gypsy Tour Hollister, California. Between one and four thousand people attended the rally, thus doubling the population of the small agricultural community."

The so-called "biker bar" even takes its name from Marlon Brando's character Johnny Stabler from the 1953 movie "The Wild One." The movie was even inspired by events that allegedly took place on the Fourth of July weekend in Hollister in 1947 dubbed the "Hollister Riot" where hundreds of bikers "invaded" the small town and caused trouble, leading to negative stereotypes for bikers.

The Hollister Bike Rally has even been put on hold in recent years due to safety concerns. Hollister Police Sgt. Bo Leland told KION in November that "When you’re trying to police a city of 45,000 people and an additional 50,000 people who come to the downtown area, you can see that would be taxing to resources.”

I bring this up not to bring a damper or negative image of bikers or Johnny's, but I feel you can't explain how Johnny's came to be without explaining the history of biking in Hollister. I had a great/positive experience; even if I came upon this place by complete accident.

While walking the streets on Saturday I saw dozens of motorcycles and bikers; I was heading for another spot to eat and I asked some locals where the best spot to eat was, without hesitation, they pointed across the streets to "Johnny's."

From head to toe, the place was filled with bike memorabilia. The inside looked like something out of a movie set in the late 1940s. It had a great atmosphere and every inch of space inside was packed with people; even the outside parklets and patio were full of people having a good time.

Tio's BBQ staff.

Tio's BBQ was making food in the back and the smell had me squeezing through people to get in line. I got a tri-tip sandwich and slathered it with bbq sauce, the sandwich came with chips as well.

The brioche bun paired well with the tender tri-tip and plump sausage. The bbq sauce was tangy, had a bit of a kick and did an excellent job of slathering the sandwich. There was not a dry bite throughout my experience.

They also serve breakfast, and have their own signature burgers and cocktails, as well as most traditional American beers, on top of seasonal microbrews and draughts. You can view their full menu, here.

I'm not sure if Johnny's is usually this packed, or if I just came on the right weekend, but I can say that Johnny's is a great time. The staff is attentive and hustles non-stop. Owner Peter Lago is friendly and will make sure you are taken care of.