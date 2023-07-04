Joey Chesnut wins his 16th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest world title

CONEY ISLAND, NY (KION-TV)- Joey Chesnut has done it again and has won his 8th Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest world title in a row.

The San Jose State graduate ate 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win his 16th title.

Miki Sudo ate 39.5 hot dogs to win her ninth straight title in the women’s side of the annual Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest on America's birthday.

The gluttonous Independence Day event brought thousands of people to Coney Island, New York, on Tuesday to watch competitive eaters scarf down as many hot dogs as their stomachs allow in just 10 minutes.

A major rain and lightning storm hit Coney Island around noon, shortly before the men were set to come out to compete, scattering the crowds to shelter. The weather delay lasted for about two hours, and the event began again at 2 p.m. ET.

This was written with help from CNN.