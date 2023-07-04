County of Santa Cruz flag flies over county building to commemorate 40th anniversary

SANTA CRUZ, COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Santa Cruz is celebrating not only Independance Day but the 40th year the County flag was adopted.

The County flag will fly over the County Governmental Center on Tuesday.

"In 1980, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors initiated the process of adopting a County flag, which were not in widespread use among California counties at the time," said the county.

A committee was formed and several designs were considered. Local graphic designer and painter Ed Penniman was chosen to design the flag, who was also responsible for designed the Pebble Beach "Lone Cypress" graphic for Pebble Beach Company.

The five stripes were chosen to represent the five supervisorial districts. "The Board of Supervisors later established July 4, 1983, as the official dedication date of the County flag," said the county.